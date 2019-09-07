Iran inching towards new dialogue process: US

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has hinted that Iran might be nearer to an opportunity for new talks despite Tehran’s latest move away from adherence to international curbs on its nuclear activities.

The statement came hours after Tehran told the European Union overnight that it had abandoned limits on research and development set out in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, describing it as a "third step" to scale back nuclear commitments since the United States withdrew from the agreement last year.

Speaking at a think tank in London on September 6, Esper said there might soon be room for talks over Iran's nuclear and missile programmes. "It seems in some ways that Iran is inching towards that place where we could have talks and hopefully it'll play out that way," Esper said at the Royal United Services Institute.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Kansas City radio station KCMO that Iran's latest reduction in commitments to the nuclear deal was "unacceptable," according to AFP.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who was meeting with Esper on September 6, said he did not want to speculate about Tehran's intention but would judge it by its actions. If there is a deal to be made with Iran, he added, Britain "will help the United States along that path."

In Berlin, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry called on Iran "not to escalate the situation further." "Considering the ongoing efforts to deescalate, this announcement [from Tehran] is not the right signal," the spokesman added.

A spokeswoman for EU foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini noted that the bloc's commitment to the nuclear agreement "depends on full compliance by Iran," and urged Tehran not to commit further violations.

In comments carried by Iran's state news agency, IRNA, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that "it is time for Europeans to stop...failing to fulfil their obligations and to fulfil the commitments they have made."

Earlier in the day, Zarif informed the bloc of Iran's resumption of research in a letterto Mogherini, who has sought to salvage the nuclear deal on behalf of its European signatories. Experts describe the limits on R&D as one of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)'s main principles.

"Due to the impacts of America's exit from the JCPOA and the European countries' failure to fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA and the communiques of the joint commission, the Islamic Republic of Iran will suspend all of its JCPOA commitments with regard to nuclear research and development," Iran's Press TV quoted the letter as saying, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesman. Iranian media say the country's Atomic Energy Organization will detail Tehran's next step at a press conference on September 7.