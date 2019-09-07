Newly-appointed VC BZU refuses to join office

MULTAN: Newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University Prof Dr Arshad Salim Bhatti Friday refused to join the office due to his domestic issues.

Prof Bhatti was appointed VC on Thursday by the Punjab Higher Education Department. He has written his regret letter to the Chancellor and Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, stating that he cannot join the varsity as VC due to some domestic issues. He stated it would not be fair on his part if he does not focus his attention on his duty.

He said he hoped that in near future he would be able to head an academic institution. He said he would like to extend his felicitations to the next suitable candidate. According to sources, the Chancellor’s Search Committee had recommended the names of Prof Dr Arshad Salim Bhatti, Prof Dr Mansoor Rehman Kundi and Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad as candidates for the post of VC. Now, Prof Dr Kundi would become the VC.