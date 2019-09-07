NAB to initiate inquiries against Sharjeel Memon, Babar Ghauri

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board (EB) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday approved filing another reference against ex-provincial minister and PPP’s member of Sindh Assembly Sharjeel Memon allegedly for misusing authority for accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The Executive Board also approved holding of inquiries against ex-federal ministerBabar Ghauri, PML-N Senator Kalsum Parveen, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Syed Owais Shah, who is nephew of senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah, MPAs from Sindh Saeed Khan Nizamani and Qaisar Abbass Magsi. The NAB also approved inquiry into construction of new Islamabad Airport as it will launch a probe against senior officials of the Civil Aviation Authority, M/s Lagan-Technical and Husnain Construction. The NAB ED held its meeting under Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in which approval for filing three corruption references and 12 inquiries were given. The NAB EB approved filing a reference against former managing director of Pakistan State Oil Irfan Khalil Qureshi for misuse of authority for illegal supply of oil to different petroleum companies that caused a loss of over Rs 525 million to the national exchequer. During the meeting, NAB chairman directed to avoid investigation of sales and income tax related issues and send those investigations to Federal Bureau of Revenue.

Meanwhile, the NAB EB approved filing of corruption reference against Abdul Hameed and others for allegedly misusing authority for illegally awarding a construction contract that caused a loss of billions of rupees to national exchequer. The NAB EB authorised conducting 12 inquiries against Babar Khan Ghauri, former minister, officers, officials of Port Qasim Authority, Karachi and others, officers, officials, others of Capital Development Authority, officers, officials of Civil Aviation Authority and messers Lagan Technical Hasnain J, Air Side Infrastructure, new Islamabad Airport, Sajjad Munir, DDLG, Shahzad Munir, former Nazim Shakargarh, Vice Chairman District Council Narowal and others, Fawad Hassan Fawad, officers, officials, others of Port Qasim Authority, Karachi, Shakil Ahmed, Managing Director Education Employees Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and others, Senator Kulsoom Parveen, Syed Awais Shah, MPA from Sukkur, Zabardast Khan Mehar and others, Ali Ghulam Nizamani, former member Sindh Assembly, Saeed Khan Nizamani, MPA Sindh, Haji Khan Armani, employee of Revenue Department and others, Qaiser Abbas Magsi, MPA from Sindh, Jam Aftab, former assistant commissioner, Chobara, Imtiaz Hussain Shahm, fomer Registry Moharar, Bashir Ahmed and others, Khizar Hayat, Sessions judge, Kabirwala, Khaniwal and others.

The NAB EB authorised conducting investigations against Kashif Alif Khan and others. The NAB EB also authorised sending the cases of officials, officers of PMDC to PMDC for further action. The EB approved sending cases of officers, officials of Mapco to Ministry of Energy for further action. It also accorded approval of sending cases of Amjad Ali, former chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Communication and Works Department and Irrigation Department officers and others, officers and officials of Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar and others, to KP chief secretary as per rules.

The NAB EB also okayed sending the case of Ghulam Hussain Sachrvi and others to Federal Board of Revenue as per law. The NAB also accorded approval of sending the cases of officers, officials of MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar to Anti-Corruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further legal action.

It authorized closing inquiries against Sheikh Muhammad Yousaf and others, officers, officials of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Punjab, and others, management, officers, officials of Punjab Mineral Company and others, Farooq Nazir, former IG Jail, Punjab, and others, Forest Department, Hyderabad, Sindh, Bashir Dawood, Maryam Dawood and others, Absar Nabi, fomer principal executive officer, Pakistan Steel Mills and others, officers, officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Accountability Commission, Syed Yasin Shah, sub engineer, Provincial Highway Sub Division, Khairpur, Agha Muhammad Pathan, contractor and others, Syed Nusrat Shaukat and others owing to absence of evidence.

The NAB EB meeting authorised closing investigations against Dr Joseph Wilson, Acting Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan, Rana Mustafa Yousaf, former Principal Staff Officer, Director Chairman Secretariat, CCP, and others, Jam Ghulam Qadir Dherajo and others as per law and owing to absence of evidence.

Addressing the meeting of the Executive Board, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the bureau is strictly pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’ and striving hard to recover the looted money. He said taking logical conclusion to mega corruption cases is priority of the bureau and all resources are being utilised to achieve the target.

He said NAB has deposited record Rs71 billion in the national exchequer in last 22 months which have been recovered directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements. ”Faith of NAB is corruption-free Pakistan. Business community is the backbone of country’s development. NAB has established special cells at the NAB headquarters and all regional offices to resolve issues of business community. The cells are working regularly,” he said. He said the NAB is a national institute and its corruption elimination efforts have already been acknowledged by national and international agencies. It is to be mentioned here that President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Engineer Dawood Khan Achakzai had thanked the NAB chairman for resolving the issues of business community.