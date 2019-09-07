Finance ministry clarifies news item

ISLAMABAD: A certain news item published on Sept 6, 2019 reported that the IMF is sending an SOS mission to Pakistan owing to the fiscal outcomes of FY 2018-19. The news item has also claimed that programme may be renegotiated.

The Ministry of Finance in its statement said that it is clarified that both these assertions are completely incorrect and are not based on actual ground realities.

The upcoming IMF Mission is a staff level visit and coincides with the visit of the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund. The director’s visit to Pakistan had been planned for September soon after the finalisation of the programme. As such, it is absolutely erroneous to construe that the IMF staff level mission is any kind of SOS mission as it had already been planned much earlier.

The claim that the IMF programme is being renegotiated is equally misconceived. The government of Pakistan remains firmly committed to implement the policies and reforms spelled out in the IMF-supported programme. As indicated in the programme documents, the IMF-supported programme will be monitored and reviewed according to a calendar of quarterly reviews. The first one is scheduled to take place at some point in December. “Our understanding is that as part of our technical work programme, an IMF team will come on a routine staff visit in mid-September 16-20.

It must also be emphasised that after the initial adjustments, the economy is rapidly stabilising, in particular the external sector, and that the current fiscal year will yield some very positive economic outcomes.

Mehtab Haider adds: The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the IMF staff level mission would be visiting Pakistan from September 16 to 20. It was never in domain of public knowledge that this staff level mission would be visiting Pakistan in September 2019. The video conference held on Wednesday night and top official sources confirmed on Thursday that the mission would be coming to Islamabad after Ashura Moharram. All other issues including fiscal woes are known by everyone and the IMF staff would certainly discuss all relevant issues confronting Pakistan’s economy. This scribe stands by its story.