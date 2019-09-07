Meeting reviews steps taken to engage youth for peacebuilding

ISLAMABAD: A consultative session was held here on Friday to review the programmes organised and initiatives taken by the Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace and Reconciliation Studies to engage youth in healthy activities so that they can play a vital role in peace building in the country.

The meeting of experts chaired by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) Director General Dr Ziaul Haq was attended by renowned educationists, professionals and faculty members from International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and other universities. The two-day session reviewed different activities organised as part of the initiative to chalk out a comprehensive plan of action for reconstruction of an inclusive Islamic society in Pakistan in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

The meeting decided to organise different programmes, workshops and seminars for school, college and university students under the Naujawanan-e-Pakistan project. The participants fully supported the aims and objectives of the Paigham-e-Pakistan program, especially its endeavors to mobilise Pakistani youth, faculty and civil institutions behind a national consensus agenda.

The participants discussed the education system of the country and stressed that prime focus must be the syllabus reforms. They maintained that role of media is vital to make an understanding of the narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

They suggested that Paigham-e-Pakistan fatwa should be made part of syllabus at the school and college levels. They called for use of different platforms like social media, radio channels, walks, seminars, lectures, workshops, exhibitions, posters, short film competitions, colleges, schools and NGOs for joint cultural and social activities to promote cohesion and unity in the society.