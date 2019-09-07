Son remembers Shaheed father

Rawalpindi: Chaudhry Naveed Nazir was five and his younger brother, Dr. Humayun Nazir was six months old when their mother received the news of martyrdom of their father, Captain Nazir Ahmad Chaudhry Shaheed on September 8, 1965. Captain Nazir Ahmad, who hailed from 21 Medium Artillery Regiment, was one of heroes who laid dowin their lives in conquering Khem Keran, a town of strategic importance in India, about eight kilometres from Kasur district of Pakistan.

Naveed Nazir, now serving at the Ministry of Defence Production, happened to meet this correspondent when he was taking snaps of a banner displayed with photo of Captain Nazir Shaheed and his brief history in Satellite Town area of Rawalpindi. "He is my father who was martyred in the 1965 war,” Naveed, now 59, pointing to the banner said.

He said his mother later died in 1998, used to say that she offered thanks to Almighty Allah when he received news of her husband's Shahadat in Sargodha. He said he had displayed the banner so that people could know about their heroes. Captain Nazir Shaheed was injured during the battle on September 7, 1965 and later embraced Shahadat the next day.