Man injures wife in Lahore

LAHORE: A mother of four children was severely injured by her husband in the Kot Lakhpat area on Friday. The injured woman has been identified as Aysha of Chungi Amarsadhu Stop. Locals caught the alleged culprit, Riaz and handed him over to police. The victim was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be serious.
