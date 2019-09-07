close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

Man injures wife in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

LAHORE: A mother of four children was severely injured by her husband in the Kot Lakhpat area on Friday. The injured woman has been identified as Aysha of Chungi Amarsadhu Stop. Locals caught the alleged culprit, Riaz and handed him over to police. The victim was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be serious.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan