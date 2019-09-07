close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

Sixth Muharram processions

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

SUKKUR: The processions of 6th Muharram were taken out in Khairpur, Kot Diji, Sukkur and other cities to acknowledge the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the grandson of prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The police and Rangers had sealed the procession routes with barbed wires. While the SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail, Deputy Commissioner, Khairpur Muhammad Naeem Sindhu visited the procession routes.

