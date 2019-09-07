Stand for Karachi

It came as no surprise when the Economist Intelligence Unit released its ranking of the least liveable cities in the world and Karachi was declared fifth among least livable cities in the world; being ranked 136th on the list of 140 countries. The capital city of Sindh, and the hub of business activities in Pakistan, Karachi is the most populous city in the country and is known for its beaches and various other tourist attractions. Home to a diverse population, Karachi has been subjected to political disputes and so, the city has suffered from negligence.

The recent monsoon rains exposed the failures of the provincial government. Deaths caused by electrocution, flooding in the streets, and then the poor management for the disposal of the waste of sacrificial animals; their entrails, have immensely ruined the image of the once beautiful city. Since the city's governing body is turning a blind eye to such horrendous scenes, the citizens must unite and stand up for their city's welfare and their better life at least.

Ifrah Shahbaz

Islamabad