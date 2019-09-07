close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
Brazilian discus thrower suspended over doping

Sports

AFP
September 7, 2019

PARIS: Brazilian women’s discus thrower Andressa de Morais has been provisionally suspended over doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday. The suspension follows a positive test for an anabolic steroid, the AIU said in a statement ahead of the world championships starting in Doha on September 27. De Morais, 28, is sixth in the world rankings.

