Brazilian discus thrower suspended over doping

PARIS: Brazilian women’s discus thrower Andressa de Morais has been provisionally suspended over doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday. The suspension follows a positive test for an anabolic steroid, the AIU said in a statement ahead of the world championships starting in Doha on September 27. De Morais, 28, is sixth in the world rankings.
