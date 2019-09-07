Smalling eyeing long-term spell at Roma

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: Chris Smalling said Friday he could see himself long-term at new club Roma after arriving in Italy on a year-long loan deal from Manchester United.
“This is an opportunity that came to me that I was very interested in, and I was very eager to come,” the 29-year-old defender said during his official presentation in Rome. “To have a chance at a big club, if it prolongs and the club is happy and I am happy, then I can definitely see a longer term future in Italy. Smalling made 323 appearances for United during his nine years stay.
