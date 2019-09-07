IPC ministry, PSB praised for holding Quaid-e-Azam Games for special persons

KARACHI: National Paralympic Committee of Pakistan (NPC) has appreciated the effort of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for hosting the first ever Quaid-e-Azam Games for special persons from September 4-5 at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

“We congratulate you all on its successful conclusion and hope that holding of games and sports activities for special persons will become a regular programme,” the NPC said in a letter addressed to the Ministry of IPC.

It said it was proud to have contributed by providing technical expertise and manpower. The NPC hoped that the IPC would take further measures to promote the paralympic movement in the country. The letter was written by the NPC acting president and former bureaucrat Parveen Qadir Aga. In the new Board NPC secretary will be a member of the Board of Governors.