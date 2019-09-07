Kevin Reeves conducts training session for school children

KARACHI: Kevin Reeves recently led a training session here at Rahat Stadium for school-going children in which more than 500 youngsters, both boys and girls, participated.

Youngsters from a total of 27 schools joined the training session, organised by Leisure Leagues. Leisure Leagues has brought UEFA licensed Kevin Reeves to prepare Pakistan socca team for small-sided football Socca World Cup, which will be held in Crete, Greece, from October 12 to 22. He had already conducted trials at four major cities of the country and shortlisted players.

Kevin Reeves has immense experience of coaching football teams, having worked with such clubs as Manchester United and Stoke City.

To make the most of Reeves time in Pakistan, Leisure Leagues has been organising training sessions for young and aspiring footballers of Pakistan. This training session was one of such events. ‘B’ licensed coaches Gohar Zaman and Akbar Baloch assisted him on the field.