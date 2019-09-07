Laos activist feared missing in Thailand

BANGKOK: A Laos activist is feared missing in Thailand, rights groups said on Friday, calling for an urgent investigation into his whereabouts after a rash of similar disappearances of dissidents in Southeast Asia.

Pro-democracy campaigner Od Sayavong was last seen nearly two weeks ago in Bangkok, where he had been living as he sought resettlement to a third country by the UN refugee agency, right groups said.

He had been registered as a "person of concern" by the UNHCR in 2017 because of activism focused on Laos, a one-party communist state with little tolerance for dissent. Od had campaigned for democracy and lobbied for the right of migrant workers from Laos, according to a joint statement from the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the Lao Movement for Human Rights (LMHR).

The statement suggested Thai authorities may have handed Od back to Laos, sparking fears he could be "the latest casualty of increased cooperation between the government of Thailand and its regional counterparts". Thailand and its neighbours have been accused of swapping exiled dissidents in recent years as tolerance for political activism shrivels across Southeast Asia.