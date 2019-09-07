Russia issues arrest warrant for critic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: A Russian court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for the founder of one of the country’s top car dealerships -- a former lawmaker who opposed Kremlin policies and the annexation of Crimea.
Investigators last month launched a criminal probe against Sergei Petrov, who is reportedly living in Austria, accusing him and his company managers of illegally syphoning off 4 billion rubles ($63.5 million) and taking the money out of Russia in 2014.
Moscow’s Basmany court ruled that he could be detained for two months, agencies reported. The founder of Rolf, a network of dealerships selling imported cars, also served as a lawmaker in the Russian parliament between 2007 and 2016.
He was one of the few independent-minded deputies in the country’s rubber-stamp legislature. When the investigation was launched in the summer, Petrov said the case could be part of a "hostile takeover" or could be a politically motivated attack. The probe is the latest in a long line of cases in which top Russian business people have been accused of crimes motivated by commercial or political interests.
