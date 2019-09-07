PPFA, CIPFA signs MoU for financial managemet in Pakistan

Birmingham, (UK): Mr. M. Ali Latif of PIPFA (Partner Muniff Ziauddin & Co, Chartered Accountants) and CEO of CIPFA Mr. Rob Whiteman signed a Memorandum of understanding on strengthening public financial management in Pakistan.

Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) representing more than 7,700 members and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) representing approximately 14,000 members around the world.

Both organization shall work towards strengthening and developing the accounting profession in the public sector to strengthen Public Financial Management in Pakistan.As said by Mr. Rob Whiteman, CIPFA and PIPFA are both committed to serving the public interest and have signed MoU to build capacity in Public Financial Management in Pakistan and CIPFA will work with PIPFA to enhance capabilities within public finance in the country.

