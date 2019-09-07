Defence Day rallies express solidarity with oppressed people of IoK

To observe the Pakistan Defence Day as a solidarity day to reaffirm complete support for the oppressed people of Indian- occupied Kashmir (IoK), the Pakistan Muslim League-Karachi division took out a rally that culminated at the Karachi Press Club after passing through various areas on Friday.

Muhammad Salman Khan, the PML-N Karachi chief, headed the rally while the party’s divisional and district leaders, including Rana Ehsan, Asmat Anwar Mehsud, Haji Saleheen Tanoli, Sultan Bahadur, Amin Mana, spoke to the rally.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to Pakistani soldiers for rendering their lives for peace and defence of the country. They also expressed their solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and vowed to stand with them in their critical days.

They said that the country’s history was rich with courage and bravery for the defence of the country and we should also prepare to counter any aggression by the enemy. They said that the Indian government’s brutal action could not suppress the just and indigenous struggle of the Kashmiris for self-determination.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh chapter staged a big Azadi-e-Kashmir rally at SeaView to observe the Defence Day of Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day. Led by Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Sindh president and parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, the rally marched on the Sea View road. MNAs Aftab Siddiqui, Shakoor Shad and Jay Parkash Ukrani, PTI MPAs Shehzad Qureshi, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Rabistan Khan, PTI Sindh general secretary Mehfooz Ursani, Haneed Lakhani, Muzaffar Shujirah and other leaders attended the rally.

Speakers said the Pakistanis are ready to even give their blood for the freedom of Kashmir. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the case of Kashmir. Kashmir would ultimately become Pakistan.

“Now the whole nation is awake and we are ready to go to borders if required so,” Shaikh said. Saluting the martyrs of Kashmir, he said there are aspirations and the zeal of 1965 amongst the people of Pakistan. He said the nation is united. He said India carried out the genocide of Sikhs in 1984 and also carried out the genocide of people in Assam, mostly Muslims.

He said now the United Nations resolutions are again in the limelight after being kept on the backburner for 50 years. He added the Kashmir issue is being raised on the international level.

He said 220 million Pakistanis are with their brave army and people of Kashmir. He said the Kashmir issue is going to be resolved, and every Friday the Pakistani nation would come out of their homes for the sake of Kashmir.

Educational institutions

Various educational institutions, including schools, colleges and varsities of both public and private sectors, on Friday observed the Defence Day and paid a rich tribute to the civilian and armed forces martyrs who had sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland on September 6, 1965.

Students and faculty members held seminars, events and programmes and organised rallies. They vowed to serve and defend the country until their last breath. The faculties stressed to promote patriotism among students at educational institutions.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) Vice Chancellor Justice Dr Rana Muhammad Shamim while addressing the students and the faculty members at the campus said: “If war breaks out, it will not be between a quasi-superpower and a weak country, but it wail be between two nuclear powers. India should expect more furious retort than it faced in 1965.”

Dr Shamim said the Defence Day was a day of honour and pride as we celebrate the role of our heroes. “We not only affirm our commitment to defend Pakistan with the same spirits and courage but also stand united with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom.”

Karachi University also arranged a special seminar to observe the Defence Day. While addressing the event, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that Pakistan military forces and the nation were indispensable and no one could dare to look at us with bad intentions.

He said that the entire world knows that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and did not seek wars but they should also remember that this nation believed in honour and dignity and would not compromise on its defence.

To mark the Defense Day, Ziauddin University (ZU) held a seminar at the varsity. ZU Vice Chancellor Dr Nida Hussain said despite limited resources our armed forces had proved that they were far better than the well-equipped Indian forces.