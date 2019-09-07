Dengue claims year’s eighth life

A man died of dengue haemorrhagic fever, a disease caused by a virus carried by mosquitos, at a private hospital on Friday, raising the 2019 death toll due to the disease to eight in the city.

“Sultan Ali Sayani, 34, a resident of Federal B Area was diagnosed with dengue haemorrhagic fever, as he was bleeding from mouth and had high fever. He was undergoing treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital where he expired due to complications of the disease,” said Abdul Basit, an official of the Dengue Prevention and Control Program Sindh while talking to The News.

Officials of the dengue control program said it was the second death due to dengue in the current week as earlier on Tuesday, another person, Akbar Jumman, a resident of the Lasbela, had died during treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre due to the dengue shock syndrome.

According to officials, the breeding of mosquitos has multiplied after the recent rains in Karachi as rainwater has accumulated at thousands of places, including abandoned pots and vessels, pits and empty plots, due to which the cases of dengue have been on the rise.

According to the Sindh health department, during the last eight months, a total of 1,585 dengue fever cases were reported from the entire province, of which eight patients could not survive. “Of these 1,585 dengue fever cases, only 73 were from other districts of Sindh while the remaining belonged to Karachi,” Basit said.