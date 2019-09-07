No date extension for returns filing

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed chief commissioners of Inland Revenue for not allowing any extension in the deadline for returns filing until tax payment has been deposited.

A circular issued by the FBR on Friday said payment of due taxes should be ensured before allowing extension in income tax returns / statements for the tax year 2019. “All chief commissioners of Inland Revenue should ensure that before granting extension in the date for filing income tax return for the tax year 2019 in the cases where last date of filing of income tax returns is September 30, the admitted tax liability is discharged before September 30, 2019,” the FBR said.