SECP forms task force to break market bottlenecks

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has constituted a committee comprising senior professionals to review the current situation of the capital market, a statement said on Friday.

The corporate regulator said, the committee, formed in consultation with the stakeholders, would come up with recommendations for increasing liquidity, promoting ease of doing business, and addressing the practical difficulties being faced by market participants.

The new panel has been tasked with reviewing existing stock market conditions including trading volumes and recommending measures to enhance liquidity and remove hurdles if any towards active trading, the regulator said.

The newly-formed committee’s additional responsibilities include identifying the issues being encountered in the deliverable future contracts, analyse effect of recent reforms and provide recommendations to address any genuine concerns or practical difficulties identified.

Moreover, it would also point out regulatory requirements, which may be hampering the growth of market or creating unnecessary burdens and provide suggestions for reform measures along with any other suggestions deemed appropriate.

The committee is also authorised, if required, to form sub-committees or invite participation from financial institutions and small brokerage houses from Lahore and Islamabad, while formulating its recommendations.

The SECP said the committee should submit its recommendations/report to the commission within 20 days from the issuance of this notification. The committee members, as announced by the SECP, include Najam Ali, Ali Ansari, Ali Sultan, Badiuddin Akbar, Farid Alam, Kamran Nasir, Mohammad Sohail, Muhammad Lukman, Shahid Ali Habib, Rafique Umer, and Yasir Qadri.

Since January 2019, the capital market has lost nearly 19 percent and over 42 percent since reaching its peak in May 2017. On the other hand the benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost more than 32 percent during the first year of the new government.