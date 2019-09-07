Rupee strengthens

The rupee gained three paisas against the dollar on Friday, despite higher foreign currency demand for advance payments due to weekly and Muharram holidays, dealers said.

The rupee closed at Rs156.35 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs156.38 in the interbank foreign exchange market. In the open market, the rupee value remained unchanged. The closing of the dollar buying and selling was recorded at Rs156/Rs156.50, the same previous day’s level, in cash ready market.

Dealers said inflows of export receipts and workers’ remittances had helped the rupee maintain levels. The local unit was under pressure in early trade due to demand, the dealer said; however, improved supply of greenback later in the day eased the pressure on the rupee.

The interbank foreign exchange market initiated in the range of Rs156.80 and Rs156.90. The market recorded the day’s high of Rs156.80 and the low of Rs156.30. Currency experts said measures taken in the budget 2019/20 had started yielding results and those discouraged the import of non-essential and luxury items. Import of other raw materials was also affected due to slowdown in the economy, they added.

However, the measures to deter non-essential imports would improve the consumption of the locally-manufactured goods. Besides, it will also help export growth in the future.