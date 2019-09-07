Food ministry asked to form price control body

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday directed the food ministry to constitute a committee with representation of all the stakeholders to check anti-competitive practices that cause undue price hike.

The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), during a meeting, directed the ministry of national food security and research to constitute a committee, comprising representatives from all provinces and relevant stakeholders to review the framework of recommendations prepared by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) regarding price control and supply of essential food items and immediately implement them.

Representatives from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhthunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory, ministries, CCP, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Utility Stores Corporation and Federal Board of Revenue attended the meeting presided over by special finance secretary. The committee discussed main reasons of increase in prices of food and non-food items and dilated on the possibilities to check anti-competitive practices, undue price hike and price disparity in the country.

“Inflationary pressures are affecting the purchasing power of lower and middle income class of the society,” an official statement said. “Therefore, vigilant monitoring of prices of food and non-food items at district level and better coordination among the provinces are essential to ensure provision of essential food items at affordable prices.”

The meeting also took note of the profit margin at the level of wholesalers and retailers and provincial governments were advised to take proactive measures to rationalise the undue profit margins. CCP was advised to take proactive measures to check the undue profiteering and eliminate the cartelisation practices and control the monopolistic practices, “so that the small enterprises may be encouraged to enhance their productivity”.

The meeting was informed that the national consumer price index (CPI) with new base for August 2019 increased by 10.49 percent over August 2018.The urban CPI was recorded at 10.64 percent, while rural CPI was recorded at 10.27 percent. Sensitive price indicator that monitors the prices of 53 essential items on weekly basis recorded a decrease of 0.18 percent on the week ended on 29 August 2019. Prices of 16 items increased, 12 items decreased and 25 items remained unchanged.

The meeting underscored a need of the effective utilisation of statistical data for planning and decision making to mitigate the inflationary pressures and to remove price disparity in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and among provinces. ICT administration was also directed to take strict measures to ensure the applicability of price list across the federal area and also advised to ensure quality of essential items in the market.

The meeting also reviewed the prices of essential items in sasta (low-priced) bazaars and open markets and noted that the prices are significantly lower in sasta bazaars as compared to open markets. The need was felt to expand the sasta/Sunday bazaars across the country.

The secretary advised provincial governments and ICT to expand the network of sasta bazaars. They were further advised to ensure the quality of essential items in such bazaars to benefit public.

“While discussing the price controls, supply side factors should also be taken into consideration, as unless the availability of sufficient commodities is not addressed, prices may continue to fluctuate in the markets,” the statement said.

Punjab administration was directed to share their mobile app to register market complaints and its redressal mechanism with ICT and provinces.