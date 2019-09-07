SITE’s bank accounts seized as SECP revokes licence

KARACHI: At least five bank accounts of Sindh Industrial Trading Estates (SITE) – the country’s largest industrial area – were seized in the aftermath of revocation of its licence by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for violation of the company rules, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Sources said at least five bank accounts of the SITE Ltd have been seized – one each in Karachi, Nooriabad, Kotri, Hyderabad and Sukkur – after the SECP cancelled its licence. Four of the bank accounts were maintained with the National Bank of Pakistan and one account was in Habib Bank. In addition, SITE has already closed its two accounts in Sindh Bank.

SITE Ltd. Managing Director Zubair Pervez told The News that the only two bank accounts of the company in Sindh Bank were seized.

“We have not received any letter of revocation of the licence from the SECP,” said MD SITE that has more than 3,000 industrial units. “We were in the process of getting our licence renewed from the SECP.”

In July, SECP cancelled licences of 264 not-for-profit companies, including SITE Limited, for violation of the company rules that bound them to conduct annual audit. Later, the SITE moved the Sindh High Court against the licence revocation but the court kept the SECP’s decision intact.

Sources said the SITE Ltd. has not been conducting the audit for the last 30 years. The sources said SITE Ltd was incorporated as company in 1947. The last audit was done in 1988.

According to the company rules, all companies registered with the SECP, including not-for-profit companies have to get themselves audited every year. The SECP could revoke their licences if they fail to do so.

Sources said cash reserves of the SITE Ltd stood at Rs160 million by October 2016 and which rose to Rs250 million by September 2018. However, the reserves fell to Rs60 million within one year.

SITE Ltd appointed an audit firm last year to get its SECP licence renewed, “but the audit firm left away because of lethargic behaviour of the officials,” a well-placed source said.

Pervez confirmed that the company hired an audit firm, which had left. “We will put a case of hiring new audit firm in the meeting of finance committee next week,” he said. “We hope to resolve the issue. We are handling it on war-footing basis.”

SITE MD said it has submitted Form A and Form 29 till 2018. The companies are bound to submit the forms every year, which had not been submitted for several years.

Sources said SITE Ltd employed 1,590 employees against a total of 1,000 sanctioned posts. Total staff cost of SITE reaches Rs840 million a year that include salaries, pensions and other facilities to employees. Pervez said the SITE has paid salaries of the last month to the staff.

Syed Azhar, secretary general of SITE Association alleged that the industrial units are suffering in the area due to SITE Ltd’s poor performance. There are no roads and other infrastructure developed in the area, he said

“They (SITE) have been collecting charges from us on the name of development, but where the collection has gone, no one knows,” Azhar said.