PRCS to set up physio-rehab center

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) will set up a physio-rehab center in Islamabad where highly skilled and trained physical therapists engaged by the Youth & Volunteer Department will treat patients having different muscular and spinal medical conditions, said Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed while addressing a seminar at the National Headquarters here.

He said the physiotherapists engaged under the “Physio on the Move Project” were doing an excellent job.

Dr Saleha Saleem, Dr Mustafa, Dr Azhar, Dr Nisar and Dr Noman from highly prestigious universities of Islamabad were among the seminar panelists.

Over 800 patients have been treated at the camps set up at different locations in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.