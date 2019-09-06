close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
I
INP
September 6, 2019

PM likely to visit AJK today

National

September 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Muzaffarabad Friday (today) with an aim to express solidarity with people of Kashmir on Defence Day which will also be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, sources said on Thursday. Sources further said the Prime Minister will meet with the heirs of martyrs to express solidarity.

The government has decided to commemorate September 6 the Defence Day as well as Kashmir Solidarity Day to observe solidarity with Kashmiris. In this regard a meeting was called at the Prime Minister House to finalise the arrangements. The final decision will be taken in the meeting, said sources.

