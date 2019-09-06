close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Kashmir is defence line of Pakistan: Firdous

National

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said defending the stance of Kashmiris was like strengthening the defence of Pakistan.

The special assistant said, “The nation will observe Defence Day as a Day of Solidarity with their proud and valiant Kashmiri brethren.

In a tweet on Thursday, she said Kashmir is the defence line of Pakistan, and defending the stance of the Kashmiris is tantamount to strengthening defence of Pakistan. She said Pakistan is steadfast in its support to the Kashmiris and it will continue exposing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every front.

