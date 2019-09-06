The City School supports PHA for its Green Pakistan Campaign

Lahore: To support PHA’s efforts of improving fauna and flora of the country and contribute towards its nationwide Green Pakistan Campaign, The City School recently gifted plants to the organisation. The City School students and management sponsored 1550 trees of various species including Arjun, jaman, neem, amaltas and sukh chain. This effort was an extension of The City School Tree Plantation Drive launched last year in October.

To celebrate The City School’s contribution and in deference to Pakistan’s Defence Day, an event was organised on 5th September 2019 at Race Course Park, Lahore where PHA officials and The City School management along with a handful of students gathered together for a plantation activity. This collaboration duly promoted public and private partnership for a greater cause. Also, this noble initiative endorsed environmental responsibility amongst students and the wider community.

The City School is one of the largest growing educational networks in Pakistan providing quality education since 1978. It has not only achieved significant milestones in the field of education, but firmly believes in preserving the nature and benefitting the society. ***