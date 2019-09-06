close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
September 6, 2019

China to ensure nuclear safety

World

I
INP
September 6, 2019

BEIJING: China issued a white paper to introduce its approach to nuclear safety, as a part of its commitment promoting peace and prosperity Worldwide.

Titled "Nuclear Safety in China," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office to elaborate on China's basic principles and policies in the field, share the concepts and practices of regulation, and clarify its determination to promote global nuclear safety governance and the actions it has taken to achieve this, according to the document.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World