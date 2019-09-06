China to ensure nuclear safety

BEIJING: China issued a white paper to introduce its approach to nuclear safety, as a part of its commitment promoting peace and prosperity Worldwide.

Titled "Nuclear Safety in China," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office to elaborate on China's basic principles and policies in the field, share the concepts and practices of regulation, and clarify its determination to promote global nuclear safety governance and the actions it has taken to achieve this, according to the document.