Fri Sep 06, 2019
Javeria wants training alongside PSL cricketers

Sports

ICC
Icc-cricket.com
September 6, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan woman batter Javeria Khan is convinced that the nation’s female cricketers can gain massively by training alongside top players of the Pakistan Super League.

“PCB should assign girls with various PSL franchises. It would be great for us to have such training opportunities for girls with PSL teams as all the teams have top players,” Javeria told Geo TV. “We can learn by training with the likes of AB de Villiers, Luke Ronchi or Darren Sammy.”

Her suggestion comes at a time when Pakistan are eyeing considerable improvement in their international fortunes. They finished last in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017, failing to win a single game.

They also failed to advance past the group stage in last year’s T20 World Cup, winning just one out of four games.

However, they are fifth on the ICC Women’s Championship table now, ahead of New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

