Afghans crush Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new cricket season begins with a disaster as the national under-19 team was bundled out for just 78 runs, handing over Afghanistan 85 runs victory in the Asia Cup that begun in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Put into bat first, Afghanistan managed 162-9 in 46 overs with Sadiqullah Atal (29) and Rahmanullah (27) being the top scorers. For Pakistan, Aamir Ali (3-34) and Fahad Munir (3-23) were the pick of bowlers. Naseem Shah also bowled well, conceding 13 runs in nine hostile overs and taking one wicket in the process.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for just 78 in 20th overs. Irfan Khan (19) and skipper Rohail Nazir (16) managed brief stay at the wicket.

Shafiqullah Ghafari (3-15), Noor Ahmad (2-12), Fazale Haque (2-21) and Abidullah Taniwal (2-21) bowled well to extend Pakistan’s worst ever defeat at junior level.

In day’s other match, India beat Kuwait by seven wickets.

Scores in brief: Afghanistan 162-9 in 46 overs (Sadiqullah Atal 29, Rahmanullah 27; Aamir Ali 3-34, Fahad Munir 3-23). Pakistan 78 all out in 19.4 overs (Irfan Khan 19, Rohail Nazir 16; Shafiqullah Ghafari 3-15, Noor Ahmad 2-12, Fazale Haque 2-21, Abidullah Taniwal (2-21).

India won by seven wickets: Kuwait 110-7 off 23 overs (Akash 3-22, P Tyagi 3-28). India 114-3 off 19.1 overs (A Azad 60 not out).