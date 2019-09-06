10 people including two Nato troops killed in Kabul blast

KABUL: The Taliban killed at least 10 people including two Nato troops in a bombing in Kabul on Thursday, in another horrific attack on the Afghan capital as the US and the insurgents negotiate a deal to see American troops leave the country.

The car bomb blast shook Shash Darak, a heavily fortified area adjacent to the Green Zone and home to several important complexes including the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the Afghan intelligence service.

Apparent surveillance footage of the attack, which occurred at about 10:10 am, showed a grey minivan explode just after it had cut in front of a line of white SUVs waiting to make a right turn onto a street. One nearby pedestrian can be seen turning and trying to run away as the minivan crashed through a barrier just before the blast.

Resolute Support, the US-led Nato mission in Afghanistan, said a Romanian and an American service member had been killed in the explosion. Romania’s defence ministry said the Romanian soldier had been conducting a joint patrol near the Green Zone.

The American death brings to at least 16 the number of US military killed in action in Afghanistan this year, just as Washington is seeking a way out of its longest war.

According to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, at least 10 people were killed and 42 more wounded. On Twitter, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack, saying a “martyrdom seeker” — or suicide bomber — had triggered the car bomb and that 12 “foreign invaders” were killed. Massoud Zazai, who owns a photo studio across the street from the blast site, said he was in his shop when the explosion happened. “I fell off my chair and it got dark inside the shop because of smoke and dust,” Zazai said. “I went out to the scene moments after the attack, the side of the road was littered with debris and bodies.” Through the smoke, Zazai said he could hear injured people crying and calling for their mothers and brothers. “I saw at least five very badly injured, one was covered in blood and not moving. It was horrifying.”

The attack was close to where the Islamic State group killed nine journalists in a blast in April last year, including AFP Kabul’s chief photographer Shah Marai. It was the second Romanian national to be killed by the Taliban this week. On Monday, a Romanian was among at least 16 people killed in a Taliban attack on a residential area in east Kabul. Currently, Romania contributes about 760 military personnel to the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, which has a total force size of about 17,000 troops from 39 countries. About half of these are American.

The insurgents have said they will renounce al-Qaeda, fight the Islamic State group and stop jihadists using Afghanistan as a safe haven.

Meanwhile, head of Afghanistan’s intelligence service resigned Thursday following a deadly raid by security forces in eastern Afghanistan that an official said left four brothers dead.

Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai had served as head of Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) intelligence agency since June 2016 but has come under intense pressure in recent months as violence across Afghanistan has surged.

He quit the same day as the Taliban killed at least 10 people, including an American and a Romanian soldier, in a massive bomb blast close to the main NDS compound in Kabul — but that attack was not cited as a reason for his departure. The incident that prompted Stanekzai’s resignation occurred late Wednesday during a raid in Jalalabad city in eastern Nangarhar province. According to the Nangarhar governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani, four brothers were killed in the raid.