Inter supple exam schedule

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Thursday announced the schedule of submitting admission forms and depositing examination fee by candidates for Intermediate Supplementary Examination 2019. According to details, candidates can submit forms with single fee until September 16, with double fee from September 17 to September 23 while with triple fee the forms can be submitted from September 24 to September 30, 2019.