On BJP MP's order: 43 booked for serving Hindus non-veg biryani at Indian ‘Urs’

BANDA, Uttar Pradesh: A case has been registered against 43 persons for serving non-vegetarian biryani to Hindus during an ‘urs’ festival in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, police said on Thursday. The feast was organised during the ‘urs’ of Sheikh Peer Baba in Salat village in Charkhari area on August 31, they said, Indian media reported. The FIR was registered on Wednesday after intervention of Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Brijbhushan Rajpoot, who visited the area on Tuesday. “The biryani was deliberately served to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Strict action is needed in the matter,” Rajpoot told reporters. The FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 420 (fraud) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Superintendent of Police Swami Nath said it was not true that people were deliberately served non-veg biryani. “A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have so far been made,” he said.