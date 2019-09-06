close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

MTI Act not meant for privatisation, says PM

National

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act/Ordinance will enable improved and modernized management of public sector hospitals, adding that it was not privatization.

He tweeted, “The MTI Act/Ordinance is to enable improved and modernize management of public sector hospitals.

This is NOT privatization but part of our public sector hospitals’ reform plan.”

“The hospitals will remain government hospitals. Better managed hospitals will mean better facilities for patients,” he explained in a tweet.

