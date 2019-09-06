Nankana’s Sikh girl reunites with family

LAHORE: Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Thursday appreciated the return of a 19-year-old Sikh girl of Nankana Sahib to her family on the Punjab government’s intervention and successful negotiations between a high-level government committee and a 30-member committee of the Sikh community.

The Sikh parents had alleged that their 19-year-old daughter, Jagjit Kaur, was abducted and was being married to a Muslim man, Hassan, of Nankana Sahib.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and MPA Sardar Mahinderpal Singh of the Punjab Assembly took special interest in amicably resolving the issue to the satisfaction of the families concerned. Ch Sarwar had earlier announced that families of the Muslim boy and the Sikh girl, represented by Zulfiqar, father of Muslim boy, and Bhagwan Singh, father of the Sikh girl – had reached a compromise and the girl could return her home. Bhagwan Singh also appreciated government’s positive role in resolving the issue, saying that once again it has been established that minorities in Pakistan are safe.

Dr Sagarjeet Singh, Member of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee of Evacuee Trust Property Board, said the issue of alleged abduction and conversion of Sikh girl had got an international hype, and caused a lot of anxiety among the Sikh community around the world. “India had started to exploit the issue in order to negatively reflect on Pakistan’s landmark initiative of opening of Kartarpur corridor,” he said, adding that amicable resolution of the issue had highlighted the positive role of Pakistan government. He said thousands of Sikhs living around world were inquiring about the Sikh girl, adding that resolution of the issue must satisfy the Sikh community living outside Pakistan and they should attend 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar for intervening and resolving the matter. “Under the leadership of Imran Khan’s government, children of Sikh community are protected like his own kids and no injustice is tolerated against them,” he added.

Dr Sagarjeet Singh said that both Islam and Sikhism preach love, affection and compassion and we need to promote this message for peace and stability in the world.