Sharing of video statement on social media…

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has transferred an assistant director to his parent department (Police) after he shared a video statement on the social media, alleging that he was being victimised through frequent transfers to far-off areas.

Syed Ahmad Ali Bukhari also levelled allegations against the Punjab chief minister regarding funds allocated for development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan region, though he could not present any proof in this regard.

According to sources, Punjab additional chief secretary had written to Punjab ACE director general, asking him to hold an inquiry against ACE Assistant Director Ahmed Ali Bukhari for sharing the video on the social media. Sources at the Civil Secretariat Punjab confirmed that a letter had been sent to the ACE DG to hold an inquiry against Bukhari over misuse of his authority and sharing of a video against the Punjab CM and his family. He had alleged that he had been transferred thrice after a dispute erupted between him and the CM’s "associates".

Punjab ACE Director General Gohar Nafees confirmed that he received a letter from the ACS Punjab on the matter. He said the department would look into the matter according to rules. He said the ACE assistant director misused his authority, adding that he should not have shared the video on the social media and, instead, should have talked to his senior officials on the matter. The DG said Ahmad Ali Bukhari violated the code of conduct by releasing the video against the Punjab CM and his family. He said the officer had been repatriated to his parent department as per his request. The DG said he would ask the Punjab Police Department to hold an inquiry against Bukhari, as recommended by Special Judge Anti-Corruption DG Khan to the ACS Punjab regarding the misuse of authority and in view of his bad track record. The DG said the ACE assistant director had arrested former deputy director Mines and Mineral Department Punjab, Tanveer Ahmad, for allegedly taking bribe and over his alleged involvement in malpractices. Later on, the anti-corruption judge wrote in his order after hearing a case against the arrested officer that AD Bukhari conducted a speedy inquiry against the officer without seeking permission from his superiors, and later on failed to produce any evidence against him. The judge had directed the ACS Punjab to hold an enquiry against Ahmad Ali Bukhari over misuse of authority. Sources claimed that Bukhari has close relations with an opposition party MPA, and that was why he had mostly served in DG Khan city and surrounding areas during the past years. Agha Mohammad Ali Abbas, Director ACE DG Khan, said Bukhari had been appointed an inquiry officer in a case in which the MPA was also an accused. He showed no progress in the inquiry even after passage of five months. Many important cases including South Punjab Forest Company case, Mineral Lease case, Sakhi Sarwar case, Shahabuddin Shayyar case etc., were referred to Bukhari, but he failed to make even a single recovery or an arrest with a proof. Sources said Bukhari was posted as AD ACE DG Khan in January 2019. Earlier he had served on various posts in the Police Department. He had been suspended thrice during his police posting on charges of misconduct and inefficiency. He was suspended for the first time in 2014, second time in 2015 and for the third time in 2018 on the charges of inefficiency and gross misconduct.