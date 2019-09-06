close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Former woman MPA found dead in house

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

LAHORE: A former woman MPA was found dead in her house at Naseerabad on Thursday. The woman identified as Parveen Sikandar Gull, 60, lived alone in the upper portion of the house. Police suspected she might have been strangled as marks of rope were found around her neck. She was elected as member of Punjab Assembly on the ticket of PML-Q in Musharraf tenure. Parveen Sikandar also served as the secretary of Pakistan Women Hockey Federation. Police removed the body to morgue. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police about the murder of former MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill and directed arrest of the criminals at the earliest. He said that provision of justice be ensured to the heirs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story