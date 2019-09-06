Cop suspended for misbehaving with old woman

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of an incident in which an old woman was misbehaved at the gate of Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore, on Thursday. A police official hurled abuses at the woman and manhandled her at the gate of Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore. The chief minister ordered an inquiry into the incident. IG Punjab Nawaz suspended the ASI Asif, who belongs to Punjab constabulary. The policeman was seen in a video misbehaving with an elderly woman. A video on social media had gone viral in which an Assistant Sub-Inspector can be seen misbehaving and arguing with an old woman, who came to Inspector General Punjab Arif Nawaz to register her complaint. The Punjab government spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill shared on social media about the arrest of the policeman. The video generated much anger on social media against Punjab police. This is the second recent incident after the in-custody death by alleged torture of mentally-challenged suspect Salahuddin Ayubi.