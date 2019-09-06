Denial of service record: Ex-bank employee gets relief

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Information Commission has directed that access to service record of bank employees cannot be denied to an employee terming them as ‘transactions’ under the State Bank of Pakistan Prudential Regulation M-3.

In his appeal filed with the Commission, Abdul Samad Sarla maintained that he worked as godown chowkidar at a leading bank run by the government for 18 years at seven different branches and that his service record was available with the bank. He said the bank did not hand him his service record despite his efforts to get it.

In response, the bank cited the State Bank of Pakistan Prudential Regulation M-3 regarding record retention and maintained that banks/ DFIs were required to “maintain, for a minimum period of five years, all necessary records on transaction, both domestic and international”.

In its order announced on September 4, the Pakistan Information Commission held that the requested information pertained to service record of an employee and the requested information did not pertain to financial transactions carried out by a bank in normal course of its functions; therefore, the commission the State Bank of Pakistan Prudential Regulation M-3 was not applicable in the present case and ordered the bank to provide the appellant with his service record at the earliest but not later than 20 working days of the receipt of the order.

The commission maintained that The National Archives Act 1993 was applicable in matters pertaining to retention of records and copied the order to the National Archives director general for information and action.

“Enjoyment of fundamental freedoms and exercise of fundamental human rights was dependent on our ability to exercise the right to information. Our constitutional right of access to justice is also dependent on the exercise of our constitutional right to information. Hence, any attempt to delay or deny access to service records of an employee is tantamount to delaying or denying the employee his or her right of access to justice in case an employee seeks to take any legal course against the employer based on service records,” said the order.