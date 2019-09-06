Conference on ‘Kashmir: Heaven in Ashes’: Fundamental importance is rule of law, justice, liberty, says CJCSC

ISLAMABAD: General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI (M) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI (M) - stated that the fundamental importance is of rule of law, justice, freedom, liberty, human rights, dignity and identity.

He was addressing during a conference on "Kashmir: Heaven in Ashes," organised by Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad on Thursday here at local hotel, says a press release.

General Zubair said, “The event of 5th August was a litmus test for the generations. This issue does not only remains a regional but an international fault line. Unfortunately, brutalities by India have become a norm which has turned this heaven into ashes. Indian racist and fascist government has deprived the people of Kashmiris. India is focusing on manifestation of Hindutva and moving towards Akhand Bharat. Kashmir is the most militarised zone of the world which has now turned into the largest prison and remains the nuclear flash point for the South Asian region. Our neighbours have chosen the path of unilateralism and aggression which Pakistan will not take and fight back. The ideology of Hindutva is dangerous to the core.”

Earlier, session commenced with the opening remarks and overview of Kashmir situation by Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI (M), ®, President CGSS who highlighted the grand designs by India which has started to expand its territory since 1947.

Other participants of the Conference were of the view, “We need to bring the P5 countries on one table as it pledged to support India-Pakistan to resolve their issues. Indian, Kashmiri and Pakistan's diaspora all are supporting the cause of Kashmir.

The international media is silent over the Indian barbarism and massacre occurring in the occupied Kashmir. India has created the huge humanitarian crises which have serious ramifications which is part of BJP manifesto. Pakistan has to step up its diplomatic, moral and material support to Kashmiri people. If we want to achieve different results, we have to do something practical.”

Other speakers of the session included Ahmer Bilal Soofi- former federal law minister, Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (R) - Defence Analyst, Rt. Rev. Nazir Alam - Bishop of Pakistan, Ambassador Abdul Basit- former high commissioner of Pakistan to India, Abdullah Hameed Gul - Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan.

The session was followed by an interactive question and answer session. The Conference marked the attendance of 300 participants including foreign policy experts, diplomats and prominent defence analyst.

Our correspondent adds: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan called for establishment of a ‘human corridor’ under the supervision of the United Nations for urgent supply of medicines and food to the people of under curfew Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Speaking here at a seminar on Kashmir, he emphasised that the world body should move quickly and take emergency measures for stopping India from elimination of 8 million Kashmiris. He contended that the world bodies and the world community must save the people of Kashmir from occupational forces.

He cautioned that the world community’s overlooking the plight of Kashmiris had emboldened India to do way with their special status and carry out their genocide and committing untold aggression on them.

AJK president was of the view that Indian actions had posed serious threats to peace and security of the region as well as the world at large. He continued India had nefarious designs against Pakistan and would not miss any opportunity to harm it. He explained that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following a policy to isolate Pakistan and had stepped up efforts to become part of the OIC.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said India is carrying out genocide in IHK, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was following in the footprints of Hitler's Nazism.

The minister said that Pakistan would continue supporting Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination. He termed burial of Kashmiris in Pakistani flags a plebiscite against India. He said Indian armed forces were using rape as a weapon of war to suppress the voice of Kashmiri youth and to end Kashmir's freedom movement. He pointed out that even elderly women were being subjected to assault in IHK.

The minister believed that through its aggression, India had unleashed ‘Ghazw-e-Hind’ and now Pakistan was to decide on how to respond to this situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said India was committing grave human rights violation in IHK. He made it clear that the only possible solution to the volatile situation was holding the UN-mandated plebiscite. He said the world community is demanding of India to lift the curfew and endorsing Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue, which wanted implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Syed Fakhar Imam said Kashmiri leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had finally realised today that they were betrayed by India and decision of their elders had proved to be wrong.