ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Squash Federation, Senior Vice President, Secretary and entire staff of Pakistan Squash Federation have forwarded a message of condolence on the sad demise of ex-Squash player Imran Mohib (nephew of Jansher Khan) who breathed his last in Peshawar. In a condolence message, it was conveyed that the tragic death of Imran Mohib is a big loss. “May Allah Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”
