Aaqib gives mixed reaction over PCB’s selection process

LAHORE: Former fast-bowler Aaqib Javed on Thursday in a mixed reaction expressed his reservations over the method adopted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the selection process of coaches, selectors and also sent well wishes to Misbahul Haq for his endeavours. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday appointed Misbah as head coach and chief selector in a bid to lift the national team’s performance. Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in July, prompting the PCB not to renew head coach Mickey Arthur’s tenure. Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and batting coach Grant Flower were also shown the door.