SBP general body meets today

LAHORE: The inaugural meeting of 25-member General Body of Sports Board Punjab will be held at National Hockey Stadium on Friday (today).

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will chair the meeting. The performance of Sports Board Punjab will be reviewed during the meeting. The budget of current year will also be approved during the meeting besides reviewing the affairs relating to growth of sports and relevant infrastructure.

Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports Nadeem Mehboob, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Secretary Finance, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Industries, Chairman Punjab Information Technology, IG Police, Member Colonies Board of Revenue, MPAs Talat Naqvi, Aysha Ch, President Punjab Women Hockey Tanzeela Amir Cheema and other officials will participate in the meeting.

Anti-dengue awareness walk and seminar: Sports Board Punjab organized an anti-dengue awareness walk in Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday. A large number of people including dozens of Sports Board Punjab employees took part in the anti-dengue awareness walk.

Meanwhile, a seminar was also organized at National Hockey Stadium where Deputy Director Health Syed Sarfraz Hussain, Deputy Director PILAC M Asim Chaudhry were the guests of honour. A large number of SBP officers and employees also attended the seminar.

Speakers termed the dengue mosquito a fatal weapon against human health and appealed to the people not to allow stagnant rainy water in their houses. “Government is taking every possible measure for the eradication of dengue virus but we could not achieve our goal without the full cooperation of general public,” they stressed.