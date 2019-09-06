close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
September 6, 2019

Sri Lanka tour tickets after 10th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

LAHORE: As the Sri Lanka’s tour to Pakistan draws closer, the tickets for the series would go on for sale after September 10. The Sri Lankan team would be touring Pakistan for three ODIs and as many Twenty20s in September and October. Karachi’s National Stadium would host the ODI series beginning September 27, while the three T20s would be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the first of which will be played on October 5. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said the tickets would first be available online and then would be sold by a private courier company TCS which is contracted by board. “The prices of the tickets would be from Rs 500 to Rs 3000,” he said.

