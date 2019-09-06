Afghans stun Pakistan inU-19 Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new cricket season begins with disaster as the national under-19 team was bundled out for just 78 runs, handing over Afghanistan an 85 runs win in the Asia Cup that begun in Sri Lanka Thursday.

Put in to bat first Afghanistan managed 162 for 9 in 46 overs with Sadiqullah Atal (29) and Rahmanullah (27) being the top scorers. For Pakistan Aamir Ali (3-34) and Fahad Munir (3-23) were the pick of bowlers. Naseem Shah also bowled well, conceding 13 runs in nine hostile overs and taking one wicket in the process.

In reply, Pakistan under-19 team was bowled out for just 78 in 20th overs. Irfan Khan (19) and skipper Rohail Nazir (16) managed brief stay at the wicket.Shafiqullah Ghafari (3-15), Noor Ahmad (2-12), Fazale Haque (2-21) and Abidullah Taniwal (2-21) bowled exceedingly well to extend Pakistan worst ever defeat at junior level.

In day’s other match India beat Kuwait by seven wickets.Pakistan match scores: Afghanistan 162 for 9 in six in 46 overs (Sadiqullah Atal 29, Rahmanullah 27, Aamir Ali 3-34, Fahad Munir 3-23)

Pakistan 78 all out in 19.4 overs (Irfan Khan 19, Rohail Nazir 16, Shafiqullah Ghafari 3-15, Noor Ahmad 2-12, Fazale Haque 2-21, Abidullah Taniwal (2-21).