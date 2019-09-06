close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
AFP
September 6, 2019

Lyles happy to see Coleman cleared over doping

Sports

BRUSSELS: American Noah Lyles hailed Christian Coleman’s exoneration from alleged doping violations as great news for the US team at the world championships that start later this month in Doha.

Coleman, the fastest man over 100m this year, had faced a potential two-year suspension after drug testers reported they were unable to locate him on three separate occasions in a 12-month period. However the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dropped the case after determining that the time-frame exceeded the specified one-year period. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which monitors anti-doping efforts said it would not appeal the decision as did the Athletics Integrity Unity, set up by the IAAF as an independent body to police doping in track and field. “Well, I’m glad to see him running again. I don’t wish ill upon anybody,” Lyles said ahead of Friday’s Diamond League final in Brussels.

