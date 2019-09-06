Aamir replaces Alvi as new SVP PSF

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood takes over as the new Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) following Federation’s Executive and General Council meeting at the Air Headquarters.

These meetings that continued for last two days saw, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) AVM Aamir Masood replacing Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi as the new SVP PSF.“The outgoing SVP federation AM Shahid Akhtar requested the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan to relive him for his duties. AVM Aamir Masood has now been elected on the vacant post,” a source who was part of the meeting when approached said.

Besides former World and British Open champion Jansher Khan, the meeting was attended amongst other by Qamar Zaman and representative of all other PSF affiliated units.The PSF president Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan expressed his deep concern over the zero contributions of non-active affiliated units, saying that unless and until these departments play their role properly, promoting the game from grassroots level would not be possible.

“Majority of affiliated departments are not contributing to the promotion of squash in the country. Neither are these organizing events to generate activities nor these have evolved any system to spot the young talent. All affiliated units will have to come up with an activity plan in order to help squash regain glory in the country.”

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) alone cannot fill all the gapes when it comes to promotion of the squash. “The affiliated units will have to show their responsibilities in order to stage renaissance of the game. Sindh and Balochistan associations are totally inactive. There is a need to generate more squash activities so that the overall standard could be improved.” The CAS appreciated efforts put in by outgoing SVP PSF AM Shahid Akhtar Alvi, saying his contribution would be remembered.

The House also stressed the need to improve coaching and umpiring standards. “There is a need to conduct courses to improve the plight of umpiring and coaching. All units should play their role in this regard.”