Smith (211) steals the show again

MANCHESTER: Australia’s Steve Smith marked his return to international cricket with a double century on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The world’s top-ranked Test batsman went to his third double hundred at this level, and third against England, in 310 balls including 22 fours and two sixes with a legside two off Stuart Broad. He was eventually out for 211, when a reverse sweep off England captain and occasional spinner Joe Root’s leg-break was caught by Joe Denly at what had been backward point. Smith missed England’s series-levelling one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with a concussion suffered when struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the drawn second Test at Lord’s.

But, even so, he has now scored 589 runs in four innings this series — his first since completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban, including three hundreds, at a colossal average of 147.25. This was the third time this Ashes he had reached three figures following scores of 144 and 142 in the first Test at Edgbaston, with his lowest total of the series the 92 he made at Lord’s. The 30-year-old former Australia captain was, however, dropped on 65 on Thursday when Jofra Archer failed to hold a caught and bowled chance off a hard-hit full toss. Smith was also reprieved on 118 when caught at slip off Jack Leach only for replays to reveal that the left-arm spinner had bowled just the eighth no-ball of his first-class career. Archer, whose bouncer at Lord’s concussed Smith and ruled him out of the Headingley match, dropped the world’s number one-ranked Test batsman on 65.

Australia resumed on 170-3 under sunny skies after Wednesday’s rain-marred first day and Smith drove Archer off the back foot through extra cover for a superb four in the second over to go to 65. The next delivery, however, saw Smith hammer a full toss straight back at Archer, who dropped the two-handed caught-and-bowled chance, with the ball going for four after bursting through his grasp. Broad, however, removed yet another left-hander this series when a full-length delivery had Travis Head lbw for 19. Leach, who had played a key supporting role at No 11 while all-rounder Stokes’s superb 135 not out saw England to victory at Headingley, lured Matthew Wade (16) into a miscued drive to England captain Joe Root at mid-on. Smith then clipped Craig Overton for a two through square leg that saw him to his 26th Test century in 160 balls, with 11 fours. Paine was on nine when, in the first over after lunch, he edged Broad, only for Jason Roy to drop a catch at second slip he should have held

Then came Leach’s no-ball, with Root gathering his team around him afterwards as he issued a rallying cry. England took the new ball as soon as they could but that did not stop Smith cover-driving Broad for a magnificent four off the back foot. England’s woes intensified when, with Stokes briefly off the field with a sore right shoulder, substitute Sam Curran dropped Paine, on 49, at mid-on following a pull off Archer. Paine went on to make a stylish 113-ball fifty.

Brief scores: Australia 497/8 dec (Steve Smith 211, Marnus Labuschagne 67, Tim Paine 58; M Starc 54*, Stuart Broad 3-97) vs England.