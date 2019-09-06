Chinese firm creates first cloned kitten

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Seven months after Huang Yu´s pet cat Garlic died, the British shorthair was given a 10th life. Born on July 21, the new Garlic was created by Chinese firm Sinogene, becoming the Beijing-based company´s first successfully copied cat. The pet-cloning outfit has made more than 40 pet dogs — a procedure that costs a hefty 380,000 yuan ($53,000), while the price for a cat comes in at 250,000 yuan ($35,000). Mi Jidong, the company´s chief executive officer, told AFP that despite the high price tag, not all clients were high earners.
