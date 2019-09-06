Putin: need wider G7-style group, with China, India, Turkey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VLADIVOSTOK: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to host a meeting of the G7/G8 group of nations, and would welcome a wider format featuring Turkey, India and China. Putin, who was speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, said he could not imagine an effective international organization without China or India.
