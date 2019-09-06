close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
Newsdesk
September 6, 2019

Putin: need wider G7-style group, with China, India, Turkey

World

N
Newsdesk
September 6, 2019

VLADIVOSTOK: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to host a meeting of the G7/G8 group of nations, and would welcome a wider format featuring Turkey, India and China. Putin, who was speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, said he could not imagine an effective international organization without China or India.

